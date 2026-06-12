Eminent social worker Prashanta Mahanta passes away at 60, mourned across Azara

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Eminent social worker and public figure Prashanta Mahanta passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati on Tuesday night at the age of 60. His death cast a pall of gloom over Azara and neighbouring areas, with a large number of admirers, well-wishers and local residents gathering at his residence in Bhoralipara on Wednesday morning.

His mortal remains were first taken to the Guwahati Airport Mandal BJP office, where party members and well-wishers paid their last respects at a condolence meeting. Floral tributes were later offered at the MES office near the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport. A funeral procession was then carried through several locations, including the MES Shiva Temple, Azara police station and Azara public meeting hall, where a public condolence programme was organised.

Numerous organisations, including Azara Taluk, Azara Unnayan Mancha, Bandhu Milan Natya Mandir, Azara Rongali Bihu Sanmilan, Jyeshtha Nagarik Mancha Azara, the Kamrup district committee of AGP, Azara Students' Union and Azara Regional Sports Association, paid tribute to him.

Former West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita and several political leaders, including Subhash Sharma, Pranab Das and Anup Medhi, also offered their condolences.

Mahanta served as a central executive member of the BJP and vice-president of a national-level business organisation. He earlier held key positions in several social, political and student bodies. Widely respected for his contributions to public welfare, his death has been described as a major loss for the region. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son-in-law and numerous admirers. His last rites were performed at the Azara public crematorium.

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