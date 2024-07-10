Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi Visits Flood-Hit Areas of Konwerpur, Promises Rural Sports Project and Relief Efforts in Sivasagar District

GAURISAGAR: MP of Jorhat constituency Gaurav Gogoi visited the flood-hit areas of Konwerpur on the outskirt of Gaurisagar under Sivasagar revenue circle in Sivasagar district. MP Gogoi was accompanied by Nazira MLA-cum-Leader of Opposition Debabrat Saikia. They visited the historic Ajanpir Dargah, No 1 Gopalpur village No 2 Gopalpur village , Saraguri, Ofala, Charaiporia Gatanga, Chungia, No.1 Bokabil village, No.2 Bokabil village, Chiripuria, Na-Katani Koijan, Na-Katani Phakum and other areas. Gogoi also visited flood affected Santipur High School. The school fraternity handed over a memorandum to him highlighting the damage of school infrastructure by flooding water. The MP was also welcomed by the local people at Nakatani Tinali and handed over a memorandum for setting up a rural sports project in Nakatani area under Santipur GP. Receiving the memorandum, MP Gaurav Gogoi said that such sports project is very much needed in rural areas.

Such sports projects provide a golden opportunity to take the youth of rural areas to the world stage. MP Gogoi assured that necessary measures would be taken to set up such projects in the area. The MP's first visit to the flood-affected districts since becoming an MP has been met with gratitude by the people of Konwerpur as a whole.

Also Read: Newly-Elected Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya Visits Flood-Hit Areas of Katigorah, Assures Relief and Compensation

Also Watch: