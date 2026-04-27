Retired physics demonstrator Bipin Borgohain of Demow HS School passes away 

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Bipin Borgohain (80), a retired physics demonstrator of Demow Higher Secondary School and a resident of Sukanpukhuri near Demow, passed away at his residence on Sunday. He was suffering from old-age ailments. He was a kind-hearted person. He retired from the school in 2006.

The staff of Demow Higher Secondary School paid their last respect to Bipin Borgohain and their deepest condolences to the bereaved family. He is survived by his wife, daughter, and a host of relatives.

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