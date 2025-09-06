Employees of Assam Govt Printing Press Protest Over Year-Long Salary Delay

Guwahati: Tension prevailed at the Assam Government Printing Press in Bamunimaidam on Saturday after its employees launched a protest against non-payment of salaries for nearly two years.

According to staff members, salaries have been pending since September 2023, leaving around 160 employees in severe financial distress. Despite repeated appeals, authorities have allegedly failed to address their grievances.

The protesting employees staged a sit-in at the office premises, accusing Director Mukut Phukan of ignoring their long-pending demands. “We have continued working without salary for two years, but the government has shown no concern for our hardships,” said one of the employees.

The workers urged the Assam government to intervene immediately and release their dues. They warned that the agitation would intensify if the issue remains unresolved.

