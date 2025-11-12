Empowering voices unite at ‘Shapta Shakti Sangam 2025’ in Boro Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Boro Haflong, organized the women empowerment awareness programme Shapta Shakti Sangam 2025 on Saturday at the Boro Haflong Cultural Hall, Dima Hasao. The event commenced with a ceremonial lamp lighting by dignitaries including Maiphal Kemprai, Shyamali Chak-raborty, and Abole Jeme.

Coordinated by Nitalini Thaosen of Matri Bharti Haflong, the programme highlighted the seven intrinsic powers of Indian women—faith, intellect, speech, strength, patience, tolerance, and courage. Chief guest Nandita Gorlosa, Assam Cabinet Minister, emphasized education and self-confidence as vital tools for youth and advocated gender equality and mutual respect.

Inspirational addresses were delivered by social workers and educators, including Maiphal Kemprai and Shyamali Chakraborty, who celebrated women’s societal contributions. Honourees included the Dibarai Women Committee and five distinguished women, senior citizen Annapurna Rajiyung, Haireingamle Newme, VL Hrilvel Lungtau, Pallabi Boro, and Maisnam Kombi Sana Singh, recognized for their roles in homemaking, social activism, and financial independence.

Students showcased vibrant cultural performances with songs, dances, and skits, depicting the lives of iconic female freedom fighters like Rani Lakshmibai and Rani Gaidinliu. A moving tableau presentation stirred pride and emotion among attendees.

