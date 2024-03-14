English Grammar book named ‘Modern English Grammer’ by Bishweshwar Barua launched

Bajali: An English Grammar Book - ‘Modern English Grammer’ by Bishweshwar Barua, the retired headmaster of Ganakuchi Higher Secondary School and present-day Headmaster of Krishnakanta Handiqui Primary, Higher Secondary School was launched. The book was released at the Pathsala school premises under the initiative of New Icido Society and Birina Publishing Group.

The book was released by Dr. Murari Mohan Dutta, eminent educationist and former Principal of MNC Girls College Nalbari, Krishna Roy, Awahan Theatre Founder and Producer, Prafulla Goswami, Pathshala Sahitya Sabha President, and others were present at the book launch event. The eminent educationist gifted this book to the reader community, on his 81st birthday.

