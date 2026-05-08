Enrolment Surge forces West Lengtisinga govt school to halt admissions over space crunch

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: At a time when private schools are becoming more popular in many places, a different picture has emerged in the Lengtisinga area of Bongaigaon. People here are now choosing a government school over nearby private schools.

The 809 No. West Lengtisinga LP School under the Srijangram Educational Block of Bongaigaon district has witnessed a rapid increase in student enrolment during the last three years, surprising everyone in the area.

According to Headmaster Sanowar Hussein, the school had to stop admissions this year due to a shortage of classrooms and space. He said that during the 2024-25 academic year, the school had only 82 students and four teachers. In 2025-26, three more teachers joined the school, and the number of students increased to 149.

"This year, in the 2026-27 academic session, we admitted 234 students. However, many guardians are still coming to enrol their children. But we are helpless now because of the lack of space and classrooms." Hussein said. He has appealed to the Education Department and district administration to provide a new multi-storey building for the school so that more students can be accommodated in the future.

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