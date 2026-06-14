Entrepreneur Mukul Chandra Deka Honoured for Appointment as Professor of Practice

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a public felicitation ceremony held on Friday evening in Mangaldai, Mukul Chandra Deka, a distinguished entrepreneur from Assam and Senior Director of SRD Group of Companies, was honoured for his appointment as Professor of Practice at Nagaon University in 2026.

In the event organised by Gipsy Guild, a leading socio-cultural organisation of Mangaldai, in the Guild’s auditorium, Mukul Chandra Deka, the first person from Assam in the field of entrepreneurship to receive this honour, was publicly felicitated with traditional items.

During the public programme, organised in keeping with Gipsy Guild’s ‘Johkalir Anusthan’ series, the distinguished entrepreneur, while accepting the honour, briefly reflected on his 51 years of entrepreneurial experience. He said that if one remained consistently dedicated to any field without wavering, there could be no reason for failure.

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