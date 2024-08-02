Environment Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary Launches Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2024 with Amla Tree Planting Ceremony

PALASBARI: Minister for Environment and Forests, Chandra Mohan Patowary has on Thursday inaugurated the Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2024 at Ziakur Reserve Model Hospital campus near here by planting an amla tree saplings.

Speaking on the occasion Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that the envisaged goal of planting 3 crore saplings would be a big boost to the three economy and environment of Assam.

Patowary said that 36 percent area of Assam is covered by forests and it was envisaged to increase the tree cover in Assam upto 38 percent. Patowary has urged the participants to upload the photos of tree plantation under Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2024 in the concerned website. “It was decided to plant 3 crore saplings under this programme and all stakeholders should co-operate to reach the target,” said Patowary.

Patowary said that people of the world has been facing the global warming and climate change issues and to deal with such problems people should plant trees. Forest Department of Assam has already developed necessary nurseries to provide the required saplings to the stakeholders for plantation under the programme.

It may be mentioned here that around 100 saplings were planted at Jiyakur Reserve Model Hospital today.

The minister was accompanied by Palasbari MLA Hemanga Thakuria,Kamrup DC Keerthi Jalli , Palasbari Circle officer Himadri Bora,South Kamrup BJP President Anjan Goswami, among others.

