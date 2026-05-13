Assam News

‘Epiphany’ e-magazine launched by PG English Department at Gargaon College

In continuation with the institution's mission of promoting continuous educational innovations, creative expressions and artistic productivity, the PG Department of English, Gargaon College, released the first volume of its e-magazine Epiphany for 2025-26 on Tuesday.
Gargaon College
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In continuation with the institution's mission of promoting continuous educational innovations, creative expressions and artistic productivity, the PG Department of English, Gargaon College, released the first volume of its e-magazine Epiphany for 2025-26 on Tuesday. Unveiling the magazine, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of Gargaon College and distinguished academician, spoke on the significance of the publication to nurture and cultivate creative leanings of students.

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Epiphany
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