‘Epiphany’ e-magazine launched by PG English Department at Gargaon College

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SIVASAGAR: In continuation with the institution's mission of promoting continuous educational innovations, creative expressions and artistic productivity, the PG Department of English, Gargaon College, released the first volume of its e-magazine Epiphany for 2025-26 on Tuesday. Unveiling the magazine, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of Gargaon College and distinguished academician, spoke on the significance of the publication to nurture and cultivate creative leanings of students.

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