Gargaon College NCC Unit Commemorates Operation Sindoor with Awareness Programme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: 11 Assam BN NCC Unit of Gargaon College organized a special awareness programme to commemorate Operation Sindoor, aiming to educate cadets and students about national security, patriotism, and the sacrifices of the armed forces. As part of the event, documentary videos highlighting the objectives, strategic significance, and achievements of Operation Sindoor were screened before students and NCC cadets. The documentaries showcased the dedication, courage and coordinated efforts of the Indian Armed Forces during the operation. Students attentively watched the visuals and gained valuable insights into the importance of national unity and defence preparedness.

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