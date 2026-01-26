Escaped drug case accused apprehended from Shillong by Biswanath police

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Based on a secret input, a team of Biswanath police apprehended an escaped accused from Shillong on Saturday late evening. According to information, an Arunachali couple identified as Kejang Narbu Thongdok and Chiring Dema were earlier apprehended from Itakhola area on January 19 in connection with a drug peddling case. But Kejang Narbu Thongdok managed to escape from the police custody at Sootea PS on January 20, and was finally nabbed on January 24.

