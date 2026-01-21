JAMUGURIHAT: Drug peddling husband-wife duo arrested in Itakhola area

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Acting on a tip off, a joint team headed by ASP (crime) Biswanath, Sootea, and Itakhola police apprehended a husband-wife duo in connection with drug peddling on Monday late evening from Itakhola area. The police team recovered 6 containers of drugs from their possession. The couple has been identified as Narbu Thengdok and Chiring Dema. Notably, Narbu Thengdok has been posted as head constable at 3rd IRBN. Police investigation is on.

The Itakhola area which shares boundary with the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh has presently become a safe haven for illegal trading, drug peddling, illicit liquor dealing, etc.

