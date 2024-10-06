‘Government committed to equitable development across Barak and Brahmaputra valleys’: Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah

A Correspondent

SILCHAR: In a significant move towards balanced regional development, Minister for PHE, Skill Employment & Entrepreneurship, and Tourism, and the Guardian Minister for Cachar, Jayanta Mallabaruah, inaugurated Lakhipur as a co-district at a grand ceremony held at Sadbhavna Bhawan, Fulertol, Lakhipur on Saturday.

The event, marking a milestone for the people of Lakhipur, was attended by a host of dignitaries, including MP Silchar Parimal Suklabaidya, MLA Udharbond Mihir Kanti Shom, MLA Silchar Dipayan Chakraborty, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav, and Co-District Commissioner of Lakhipur Dhrubajyoti Pathak.

In his address, Guardian Minister Mallabaruah reiterated the Assam government’s unwavering commitment to the equal development of both the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. He emphasized that the government is working diligently to ensure that no region is left behind in the state’s development journey.

“Assam’s progress is incomplete without Barak Valley. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the State government is focused on ensuring equitable growth for both the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys. The inauguration of Lakhipur as a co-district is a significant step towards achieving that goal,” Minister Mallabaruah said.

The Minister also acknowledged the vital role played by Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai in making this long-cherished dream a reality.

“MLA Kaushik Rai’s relentless efforts have been instrumental in securing co-district status for Lakhipur. His vision for the region’s future is commendable,” he added.

In his speech, MLA Kaushik Rai expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Assam government for recognizing Lakhipur’s potential and supporting its growth. “Today is a historic day for the people of Lakhipur. The co-district status will usher in a new era of development, creating opportunities for progress. I extend my sincere thanks to Guardian Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for their continued support,” he remarked.

MP Silchar, Parimal Suklabaidya, also lauded the Assam government for its commitment to holistic development. “The establishment of Lakhipur as a Co-District reflects the government’s dedication to ensuring that every region thrives. I congratulate MLA Kaushik Rai for his hard work and determination in bringing this to fruition,” he said.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav underscored the administrative importance of the new co-district status for Lakhipur.

“This status will enhance administrative efficiency and enable better service delivery for the people of Lakhipur. We are eager to work closely with the local leadership to ensure the successful implementation of various developmental schemes,” DC Yadav stated.

The inauguration of Lakhipur as a co-district marks a pivotal moment in the region’s growth trajectory, setting the stage for improved quality of life for its residents. With continued collaboration between the state government and local representatives, Lakhipur is poised to experience a new wave of progress.

Also Read: Assam Government Inaugurates Co-District Commissioner Offices in Jagiroad and Laharighat to Boost Administrative Efficiency and Development

Also Watch: