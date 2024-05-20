Eviction drive in Assam Medical College and Hospital to clear illegal vendors

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) on Saturday carried out an eviction drive against illegal vendors setting up their stalls in Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

The DMC demolished some of the shops which were illegally occupied in the AMCH land for many years. With the help of police personnel and CRPF the eviction drive was conducted.

Recently, Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi held an emergency meeting regarding issues plaguing AMCH and instructed the concerned department to take steps to solve the issues.

Illegal vendors occupied the land of AMCH and set up their shops and stalls for past many years. The whole area has become congested and free movement of ambulance and vehicles carrying emergency patients has become a problem.

“We have conducted the eviction drive to clear the illegal vendors occupying government land. Earlier, we have warned them to vacate the place but they didn’t leave the place. We are bound to conduct the eviction drive to clear the place and most of the stalls and shops were demolished,” an official of DMC said.

Dibrugarh has seen a recent increase in the number of food stalls, the majority of which set up shop along the sides of the roads.

“The DMC should control the mushrooming growth of the food stalls in Dibrugarh. They should put up their stalls in a designated area. Parking has also been a major problem in the city and sometimes due to the illegal vendors it becomes difficult to park vehicles,” said a resident of Dibrugarh.

