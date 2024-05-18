Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi holds meet regarding Assam Medical College and Hospital

DIBRUGARH: A meeting related to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) was held at DC conference hall in Dibrugarh on Friday. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi. Kairi directed the concerned departments to discuss in detail various problems arising out of the medical college and take necessary steps to resolve the problems.

The District Commissioner also directed the Executive Officer of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation to immediately evict the vendors who have illegally settled inside the AMCH premises and take strict legal action if any person prevents them from eviction. He also urged the security personnel deployed in the medical college to remain alert.

Meanwhile, the issue of parking of various vehicles coming to the medical college was also discussed in detail. Notably, an alternative route to make the movement of people to the medical colleges more smooth was also discussed. The district commissioner directed the police department to remain alert so that patients visiting the Assam Medical College do not face any kind of harassment.

He urged the general public coming to the medical college to immediately inform the police and district administration as well as the medical college authorities if they find out about any irregularities and immoral activities.

Meanwhile, following a meeting between the district administration and AMCH authorities on April 29, as per the orders of the district commissioner, the police department has promptly arrested four persons and taken necessary legal action for indulging in unscrupulous activities from the premises of the medical college.

