Three-Day Recitation Workshop Organized by AAASP and DSSXX in Doomdooma-Rupai Branch

DOOMDOOMA: Under the auspices of Assam Abritti and Sanskritik Parishad (AAASP), Doomdooma - Rupai Branch and with active co-operation of Doomdooma Satadal Sakha Xahitya (DSSXX) Xabha (DSSXX), a three-day long workshop on recitation was held from July 5 to July 7.

The programme got underway with lighting of ceremonial lamp by Bimala Baruah, adviser, AAASP and president, DSSXX. It was followed by a folk song beautifully rendered by Prapti Das. The meeting was chaired by the president of AAASP, Doomdooma-Rupai Branch, Jonali Deka while secretary Sangeeta Barua Deka explained the objectives of the meeting.

The workshop was conducted by Rajiv Lochan Bora, a prominent actor, playwright, director and good reciter. The closing ceremony was attended by Arjun Barua, former president, Tinsukia Zila Xahitya Xabha, Gobinda Phukoon, president, Senior Citizens Association and Doomdooma Namghar Samiti, Nirala Chaudhury, former Headmistress, Jawahar Hindi High School, president, Doomdooma Sakha Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, Indu Dutta Uzir.

The parents of all the trainees and well-wishers were present and encouraged the event. All the trainees were awarded a certificate. Significantly, resource person Rajiv Lochan Bora urged the parents not to give their wards mobile phones.

The event was attended by Life of Light’s active reciter and actress Dharitri Bargohain who enthralled the audience by reciting a poem. Distinguished guests Gobinda Pukoon and Nirla Chowdhury also highly appreciated the event and said that AAASP provided a suitable platform for the children. The event was moderated by Deben Deka, Office Bearer, AAASP, Tinsukia district.

Also Read: Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika Assists Flood Victims, Distributes Relief in Greater Naduar Area

Also watch: