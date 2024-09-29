Ex-ULFA Aikya Mancha Morigaon Honors Martyred Families with Certificates

Our correspondent

Morigaon: Ex ULFA Aikya Mancha, Morigaon district committee formally recognized its martyred families by distributing a certificate each at Morigaon Press Club on Friday. A meeting in conjunction with the certificate distribution programme was held which was presided over by the president of the Ex ULFA Aikya Mancha Rahindra Narayan Deka in presence of working president Dibyajyoti Barua, working secretary Surab Ali, MASS’s secretary, Morigaon Manik Nath, Diganta Nath, Tulsi Deka, AAKS president.

According to the organisation, the youngsters who voluntarily left their homes to serve their motherland of Assam over the course of the previous 44 years and who tragically died on the soil where the former ULFA Aikya Mancha felt strongly about the existence of their families have chosen to be recognised by giving them each a certificate.

