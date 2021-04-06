Excess votes cast in Dima Hasao; five polling officials suspended

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: In a case of polling irregularity, altogether 171 votes were cast in a booth in Dima Hasao district even as 90 people were eligible to exercise their franchise in the particular station.

Taking note of this lapse, the District Election Officer has suspended the Sector Officer, the Presiding Officer and 3 (three) other Polling Officers, Booth Level Officer of 107-A Khothlir L.P. School, for dereliction of duty. The Returning Officer through District Election Officer has recommended re-poll at both of these polling stations.

A press note issued by the Chief Electorate Officer (CEO), Assam Nitin Khade on Monday stated that as informed by District Election Officer, Dima Hasao, Haflong, the auxiliary polling station PS No. 107-A Khothlir L.P. School in the Haflong Legislative Assembly Constituency, has been established for the first time for ongoing Assembly elections.

As per the valid electoral roll, there are only 90 electors against this polling station. It is noted that the main polling station i.e., Polling Station No. 107 - Mualdam L.P. has 616 electors. A total of 181 votes were cast at this polling station No. 107-A, on April 1, 2021.

During the scrutiny of Presiding Officer diary and other documents, it was found out that the Presiding Officer and the Polling Officers of 107-A Khothlir L.P. School had allowed 181 persons to cast their votes against the total 90 voters against that polling station.

The Presiding Officer and first Polling officer in their statements have admitted that they allowed the voters registered against the main polling station, to cast their votes in the auxiliary polling station.

The press note by the CEO, Assam, further said the auxiliary polling station No. 107-A, has been created for the first time to facilitate the voters in the remote area, as the polling percentage in the last parliamentary elections was only 34%.

Also Watch: 'Medhapukhuri Rongmon Anajori Bihu troupe' geared up to showcase their talent

Also Read: Assam Polls 2021: Important Facts and Figures as Assam Votes in Phase 3 (Apr 6)

