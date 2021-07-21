Excise raids conducted, 2 held in Kamrup district

A CORRESPONDENT



RANGIA: A team of Excise Department headed by Naren Das, Excise Inspector of Changsari zone under Kamrup district, raided all the dhadas situated near NH-31 from Amingaon to Changsari on Tuesday. They punished two persons under excise rule who were taking foreign liquor publicly without proper permission.

The team also launched an operation against country made liquor at Changsari, Sila, Karoibari and Kalibari under Kamrup district and destroyed 56 litres of country made liquor, including 265 kg raw materials for preparing country made liquor. No one was arrested in this regard. According to Naren Das, Excise Inspector, the operation against drugs and illegal liquor will continue.

