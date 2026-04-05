Excise Raids in Golaghat: Illegal liquor worth Rs 63 lakh seized, destroyed

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The Excise Department of Golaghat district carried out multiple operations over 18 days in different areas, including Dergaon, Golaghat, Bokakhat, Sarupathar, and Khumtai. During these drives, illegal liquor worth Rs 63,64,404 was seized and destroyed. According to departmental sources, officials and staff conducted raids from March 15 across various locations. During the operations, they seized 370.34 litres of foreign liquor and 460.18 litres of beer. In addition, the department destroyed 1,523 litres of illicit country liquor (chulai), 56.257 litres of fermented chulai material, 0.3 kg of fermented rice (pachwai), 75.4 litres of country liquor, and 664 kgs of jaggery stored for fermentation. Along with these, utensils and equipment used for manufacturing and storing illegal liquor were also destroyed.

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