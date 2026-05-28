Executive meeting of Senior Citizens’ Association discusses welfare of elderly people

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The fourth executive meeting of Zone No. 1 of the Assam Senior Citizens’ Association was held at the Kargil Auditorium in Udalguri on Tuesday under the hospitality of the Udalguri District Senior Citizens’ Association.

The meeting was presided over by Zone President Atul Barua. Zone Secretary Priyanath Barman explained that the executive session was organised by bringing together representatives from eight districts to discuss issues concerning senior citizens. Addressing reporters, Association President Baneswar Khound stressed that people above sixty years of age should be able to live with dignity and security. He urged the government to implement proper laws and welfare policies for elderly citizens.

Inaugurating the programme, Udalguri District Commissioner Vijay Bikash assured full cooperation from the district administration in addressing the problems faced by senior citizens.

Also Read: Senior Citizens’ Association Mid-Term Session Held at DSXX Bhawan, Doomdooma