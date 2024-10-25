‘Existence of Hoolock Gibbon in Kakopathar remains unknown’ : Wildlife activist Papul Gogoi

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: Though International Gibbon Day with special emphasis on Hoolock Gibbon is being observed with elaborate programme in Tinsukia district particularly in Barekuri, home to semi-domesticated species that already attained national and international attention, but in the same district the existence of Hoolock Gibbon in Kakopathar, Kachijan village remained unknown to many and seldom focussed.

Journalist and wildlife activist Papul Gogoi claimed that the existence of gibbons in Kachijan Forest Reserve is under danger because of widespread tree cutting. While the gibbons are also found in Barajan Wildlife Sanctuary, Nalani Village No 1, Dangori Forest; the departmental authorities, environmental activists have virtually ignored conservation of gibbons in Tinsukia district. The local activist Narendra Moran claim that the hoolock gibbon existed in Kachijan even before 1903 and there was close bonding between Kachijan villagers and hoolock gibbon. He further informed that 2 gibbons died in recent times. While one died in 2022 due to uprooting of trees following storm, the other died due electrocution in high voltage electric line. The local villagers felt that a tourism industry can be developed in the area in which local unemployed youths will get employment.

