Assam: Armed rebels kidnap tea estate supervisor, hold him hostage in Tinsukia

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: A supervisor (Mohori) of a tea company in Jagun under the Lekhapani police station of the Tinsukia district has been kidnapped and held hostage by armed militants on Wednesday night. Supervisor Gautam Basumatary, hailing from Kharsang of Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, was taken to Myanmar after crossing the Tirap River by 5-6 suspected armed ULFA (I) militants.

According to an employee of the tea company, 5-6 armed personnel in Army uniform entered the premises and called everyone outside while asking them to call the supervisor. As Basumatary and the manager of the company came outside, the militants took them towards the Tirap River. On reaching the river bank, the militant let off the manager as he was sick but took Basumatary as hostage.

Tinsukia SP Abhijit Gurav, who reached the spot immediately on receiving the information, told media persons that though the identity of the militants is yet to be ascertained, the police launched a massive hunt for the safe release of the hostage. It is also not known whether Radha Chetia of Jagun, the owner of the tea company, received any extortion note earlier from militants.

