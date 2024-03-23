Lakhimpur district unit of Aam Aadmi Party demanded release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal within 24 hours

LAKHIMPUR: As part of the nationwide protest, the members of the Lakhimpur district unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on allegations of corruption linked to the liquor policy.

In this connection, the AAP members, led by Lakhimpur district president Mahendra Saikia and general secretary Mukut Gogoi, took out a protest rally in North Lakhimpur town. Then the protesters demonstrated in front of the District Commissioner’s office for an hour. They shouted number of slogans to flay the BJP-led government at the Centre regarding the issue and demanding the immediate release of Arvind Kejriwal. The members and leaders of Raijor Dal also extended support to the protest by taking part in the same. While spearheading the protest, Lakhimpur district AAP general secretary Mukut Gogoi made a scathing attack on the Union Government regarding the issue and demanded the release the Delhi Chief Minister within 24 hours without any condition. He declared that the party members would continue intensified stir until and unless Arvind Kejriwal was released.

