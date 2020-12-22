Exploration programme conducted on conservation of landraces in Hailakandi

A Correspondent



Hailakandi: An exploration programme was conducted here on conservation of landraces of rajmah, paddy, mustard and cucumber by a team of scientists from ICAR-National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, New Delhi.

The team of scientists consisting of Dr. KC Bhatt, Principal Scientist and RK Pamarthi, scientist from ICAR-National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, New Delhi and AD Deepak Misra, SMS (Horticulture) from ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Hailakandi visited all the five developmental blocks of Hailakandi district and other parts of Barak Valley from December 17 to 20 and collected different local types of rajmah, paddy and other underutilised crop seeds like local kalai (urd bean), cucumber, mustard etc for their conservation in the National Gene Bank located at ICAR-NBPGR, New Delhi

Barak Valley is known for cultivation of rajmah (locally known as phorse) in Assam. There are more than 15 landraces being grown by the farmers in Barak Valley. Though rice is the main crop in the valley, the farmers make good income from the sale of rajmah. Rajmah is being grown along the banks of rivers Barak and Dholeshwari passing through the valley including farmers' fields and kitchen gardens. Rajmah is being sold in local markets as green pod vegetable, immature and matured grains for consumption as pulse.

"The exploration programme will help to conserve the endangered landraces and selection may lead to a high yielding variety which may bring recognition to rajmah of Barak Valley," said an agriculture official who accompanied the team of scientists.

