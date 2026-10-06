Exploring New Horizons: University Fair 2026–27 at DPS Duliajan

For the students of Classes XI and XII at Delhi Public School (DPS), Duliajan, the question of “What next?” became a little clearer on 6th October 2026. The school hosted its University Fair 2026–27, an enriching initiative of the Career and College Counselling Cell that brought leading universities and higher-education institutions under one roof.

Coordinated by Mr. Murshidul Alam and Ms. Bitapi Borah, the fair offered students an opportunity to explore a wide range of academic programmes, career pathways and future possibilities through direct interaction with university representatives.

The event was organized in collaboration with Mr. Rupam Tasha, CEO of Aanay Edutech Private Limited, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The programme began with a warm welcome and the introduction of the Chief Guest and representatives from the participating universities. This was followed by the inaugural address delivered by Vice Principal Mr. Tapas Kumar Bora, who highlighted the importance of informed decision-making at a crucial stage in a student's academic journey.

A major highlight of the event was the Career and University Master Class conducted by Mr. Tasha for 124 students of Classes XI and XII. The session provided students with valuable insights into emerging career opportunities, contemporary academic courses and the skills required to thrive in a rapidly changing professional world. He also guided students on important factors to consider while choosing a university and planning their future careers.

Following the master class, the campus transformed into a vibrant hub of interaction and exploration. Students visited university stalls, spoke directly with representatives and gathered information about courses, admission procedures, campus opportunities and prospective career pathways. The face-to-face interactions enabled students to move beyond brochures and websites and gain a clearer understanding of what different institutions could offer.

The fair witnessed participation from a diverse group of reputed institutions, including Adamas University, Ashoka University, Amity University Jaipur, Amity University Kolkata, Assam Downtown University, Chitkara University, Chanakya University, CGC University Mohali, Harsha Institutions, GD Goenka University, ICFAI University Hyderabad, JAIN University Bengaluru, KIET University, Mahindra University, MAHE Manipal, O.P. Jindal Global University, Masters’ Union, M.S. Ramaiah University, Sharda University, IILM University, SRM University Chennai, SRM University KTR Campus, BAU Atlantic University, USA, and Global Forum.

For the students, the fair was more than an academic event—it was an opportunity to look ahead. With representatives from institutions offering diverse disciplines and career-oriented programmes, students were able to compare options, ask questions and begin thinking more critically about the choices that will shape their future.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, followed by the National Anthem.

The University Fair 2026–27 thus served as a meaningful platform for students to connect, explore and discover.

By bringing higher-education institutions directly to the school campus, the initiative equipped young learners with first-hand information and practical guidance, helping them take a more confident and informed step towards their academic and professional futures.