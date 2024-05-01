Foundation stone of school building laid in Sootea

JAMUGURIHAT: The foundation stone of the new classroom building of Bhaskarjyoti Vidyapeeth, Sootea was laid down by Bharat Saikia, eminent educationist and former president of the SMC on Tuesday. It is to be mentioned here that Bhaskarjyoti Vidyapeeth, an Assamese medium school was founded in the year 1983 as a public entrepreneurship. Since then the school has shown academic excellence. The school management committee and the general public have decided to introduce the higher secondary section from next year. Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika has contributed a financial grant of rupees five lakhs for construction of new classrooms from his MLA fund. The foundation laying programme was attended by Dr Dilip Kumar Bhuyan, president of the SMC, Anjurani Bora, headmistress, Ananda Handique, SMC members along with teachers and parents.

