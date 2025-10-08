Fair Probe into Zubeen Garg’s death demanded by Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam, through the Sivasagar District Commissioner, demanding a high-level and impartial investigation into the untimely demise of the state’s celebrated artiste Zubeen Garg.

In the memorandum, the Xabha expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident that occurred on September 19, which has left the people of Sivasagar and the entire state in shock. The organization stated that various speculations and doubts had emerged regarding the circumstances of the artiste’s death, causing widespread emotional turmoil among fans and admirers.

The xabha urged the Chief Minister to initiate an immediate and transparent inquiry to uncover the truth behind the incident. The memorandum was signed by president Jogesh Kishor Phukan, vice-president Dr Jiban Kalita, and secretary Manoj Kumar Gogoi, on behalf of the Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha.

