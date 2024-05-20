Faith and Folklore: Darrang villagers conduct ‘Bhekuli Biya’ to break dry spell

A Correspondent

TANGLA: In a centuries old age-old tradition aimed to appease the rain God and bringing relief to parched lands, residents of Niz-Chinakona village in Darrang district have conducted an unique ceremonial wedding between two frogs on Sunday. According to reports, the traditional ritual, known locally as “Bhekuli Biya,” was performed with great enthusiasm and reverence in the village as the region faces a significant dry spell. The event drew revellers from surrounding areas, all eager to witness the sacred ceremony of frogs believed to invoke the monsoon rains which is related to agricultural traditions of Assam. The frogs were married in a meticulously organized function that mirrored the customs and rituals of a wedding where merry-making women performed on traditional Kherai dance.

The ceremony included traditional practices such as the chanting of mantras by a local priest and vermilion were marked in the body of a male and female frog and later on the amphibians were released in water bodies. The belief in the frog marriage stems from the traditional understanding that frogs, being amphibians, are closely associated with rain and water bodies. “We have followed the age-old tradition of our forefathers and “Bhekuli Biya” have been organised in our village which according to elderly have completed more than 100 years,” Deepak Boro, a septuagenarian villager said. He further added that childless couples also offer reverence in the ceremony and it is a popular belief that they are blessed with baby.

“Marrying frogs is believed to relieve the farmers from the drought and bring to the much-needed precipitation. This ancient practice is deeply rooted in the agrarian culture and traditional practice and age-old belief,” another villager Renuka Daimary said. Pertinently, the unique event have brought enthusiasm and passion among the inhabitants of the village and brings to the forefront the community’s reliance on traditional practices in times of environmental distress. It underscores the blend of faith and folklore that continues to play a significant role in the lives of the villagers.

