Faith, Politics, and Fury: Actor Sahiba Bali Trolled for Highlighting Gender Double Standards Amid Delhi Protests

Actor and content creator Sahiba Bali has become the target of severe online abuse after calling out the contradiction between worshipping Goddess Durga during Navratri and the state crackdowns on women participating in the recent anti-CEC protests.

The controversy erupted when Bali shared a social media post featuring an image of women demonstrators alongside a depiction of Maa Durga, captioned: “We worship Durga's fury… until our daughters unleash it.” The message highlighted the irony of a society that glorifies divine feminine power but punishes real-world women demanding electoral accountability.

The backlash was immediate. While supporters defended her for exposing systemic double standards, critics accused her of weaponising sacred Hindu symbols for political messaging.

Bali later shared screenshots of targeted spamming and threats, captioning them to bring attention to the deep-seated hostility women face when challenging political and religious narratives.

As the internet remains fiercely divided, the incident underscores the escalating risk for public figures addressing gender and politics in India.