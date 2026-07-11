Fake Doctor Arrested in Jogighopa for Practising Without Valid Medical Qualifications

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BONGAIGAON: Bongaigaon police have arrested a man for allegedly practising as a doctor without any recognised medical qualification or valid registration.

The accused, Nojrul Islam, son of Anser Ali and a resident of Choto Barjana under Jogighopa police station, was arrested after a complaint and source information revealed that he was allegedly working as a medical officer at a private hospital and also treating patients in private chambers.

According to police, Nojrul Islam falsely claimed to have a post-graduate specialisation in Emergency Medicine and a Fellowship in Pain Management, although these qualifications are not recognised by the National Medical Commission. He also allegedly prescribed allopathic medicines and used a medical registration number belonging to other registered doctors on his prescription pad.

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