Cachar: ADC Antara Sen Urges Teachers to Embrace Practical, Inclusive Learning at ECCE Training Camp

Silchar: Additional District Commissioner (Education) Antara Sen inspired a hall full of educators with her thought-provoking address at the valedictory session of the five-day Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) residential training camp held at the Ellora Hotel auditorium in Silchar on Friday.

Reflecting on her own school experiences, ADC Sen spoke about how traditional education was once limited to textbooks and rote memorisation. “In those days, learning was confined to what was written in books. We memorised and reproduced without truly understanding,” she said, striking a chord with many teachers in the audience.

Highlighting the paradigm shift in modern pedagogy, she emphasised that education today must move beyond conventional classroom boundaries. “Education has become more practical, interactive, and child-oriented. The focus should be on nurturing curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking among children,” she said.

Encouraging teachers to take the learnings from the training beyond the venue, Sen urged them to spread awareness at the grassroots level across Cachar. “True change happens when knowledge reaches every corner. Let every teacher become a catalyst for transformation, ensuring that no child, especially from marginalised backgrounds, is left behind,” she appealed.

She also commended the Samagra Shiksha, Cachar, and the district education department for organising the programme, describing it as a step towards realising the Government’s vision under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to build an inclusive and joyful learning ecosystem.

The residential training, organised by Samagra Shiksha, Cachar, ran from 13 to 17 October and saw the participation of 66 educators from Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi districts.