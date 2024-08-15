Family of ULFA-I Chief Paresh Baruah Hopeful for His Return to Mainstream Peace Talks, Villages Defy Independence Day Boycott

DIBRUGARH: The family members of ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah are hopeful that Paresh Baruah will return to the mainstream for peace talks. Speaking to The Sentinel, Bimal Barua, elder brother of Paresh Baruah said, “We are hopeful that Paresh Baruah will return to mainstream for peace talks. The central government and state government has been trying hard to bring back Paresh Baruah into peace talks.”

“We have nothing to do with ULFA-I boycott of Independence Day. We are Indians and we follow Indian Constitution and we celebrate Independence Day. We have nothing to do with them. Their constitution is different but we are proud Indians. Now things have changed and lots of development works have happened.”

Like every year, this year too ULFA-I has called for boycott of Independence Day, but ancestral village of ULFA-I chief Jerigaon, situated in Chabua will celebrate the Independence Day.

“Every year we hoist National flag in our school because we have to do it because it is a National celebration. For last 10-15 years we are regularly hoisting National flag in our school. Earlier, things were different but now the concept has changed and people started to celebrate the Independence Day. We will hold a programme in the Independence Day in our school. After hoisting the flag, the school children will organize a rally with the National flag,” said Dilip Baruah, headmaster of Bogdung Porishromi LP School.

Sunil Mout, village headman of Digalibari village and four other villages said, “Every year we celebrate Independence Day and Republic Day in our village because it is a government instruction. Now things have changed. People are coming out willingly and hoisting the National flag in their home and schools. We have nothing to do with ULFA-I boycott of Independence Day. We are born on this land and we are proud Indians.”

“During operation “Bajrang”, encounter happened in our village and some youths have died. Our village people have faced lots of atrocities in the hands of security personnel and most of the youths were branded as ULFA. But now things have changed and the perception of people towards the village have changed drastically. National level footballer Babul Phukan belongs to our village and we are proud of him,” said Mout.

Bikul Baruah, headmaster of Jeria Chakalibharia LP School and younger brother of Paresh Baruah said, “We will hoist National flag in our school as per the direction of the government. Every year we celebrate Independence Day because it is a National Day for us. We have nothing to do with ULFA-I boycott, we will celebrate the day as usual.” When asked about ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah returning to mainstream for peace talks, he said, “We are hopeful that he will return to mainstream for peace talks. For last several years, violence has decreased in Assam and everyone wants peace.”

