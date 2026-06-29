Family with 2 differently-abled members allegedly deprived of scheme benefits

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Allegations have surfaced that a poor family with two differently-abled members in Assam’s Nalbari district has been deprived of several key government welfare schemes despite being eligible for assistance.

The family of Jeevan Baishya, a resident of South Jagara village under the 54 No. Jagara-Naptipara Gram Panchayat in the Barkhetri Development Block, is reportedly living in extreme poverty while struggling to survive without adequate government support.

Jeevan Baishya, who is physically disabled and suffers from severe mobility issues, is unable to earn a regular livelihood. To support his family of four—his wife, son and differently-abled daughter—he reportedly depends on begging. Using a walking stick for support, he visits shops and households daily in and around Mukalmua seeking alms to sustain his family.

According to local residents, the family has received only an old-age pension, while several other welfare schemes meant for economically weaker and vulnerable sections have not reached them.

The family’s only daughter is also differently abled and is unable to speak. Despite her condition, she has allegedly received no government assistance meant for individuals with disabilities. It is further alleged that she has also been left out of the Assam government’s Orunodoi Scheme, which gives priority to eligible women from economically disadvantaged families, including differently abled beneficiaries.

The family has also reportedly not received benefits under other flagship welfare programmes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for housing and the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).

Some local residents have alleged irregularities in the implementation of welfare schemes, claiming that while genuinely deserving families remain excluded, financially well-off households with political connections have continued to receive benefits under schemes such as Orunodoi. However, these allegations have not been independently verified.

The case has drawn attention to the need for proper verification of beneficiaries and effective implementation of welfare schemes to ensure that assistance reaches the most deserving sections of society. Residents have urged the district administration and the departments concerned to conduct an inquiry into the family’s situation and extend all eligible government benefits without further delay.

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