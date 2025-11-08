Fans urge public to shun piracy and watch Zubeen Garg’s final film in theatres

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: In a heartfelt appeal, fans of Late music icon and actor Zubeen Garg have urged the public not to watch pirated copies of his last film ‘Roi Roi Binale,’ as a mark of respect to the legendary artiste who dedicated his life to uplifting the Assamese entertainment industry.

Fans emphasized that Zubeen Garg worked tirelessly for decades to promote Assamese music and cinema, and that watching his final film in theatres would be the best way to honour his memory and contribution.

Nirmal Das, projector operator of Sarma Talkies said that strict measures were in place at Pathsala Cinema Hall. “If someone attempts to capture videos to make reels, we stop them right away,” he said.

‘Roi Roi Binale’ has been drawing huge crowds across Assam since its release, with emotional audiences leaving theatres in tears. The film, being seen as Zubeen’s final gift to his fans, has also sparked a renewed discussion on combating film piracy, which has long affected regional cinema.

Fans and cultural activists have urged the authorities to take strict action against those circulating pirated versions of the film online and called on the public to join in preserving Zubeen Garg’s legacy by watching the movie in theatres only.

