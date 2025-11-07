Public demand to name Sivasagar road in memory of legendary musician Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A demand has been raised in the historic Sivasagar town to dedicate a public road in memory of the legendary musician and actor, Zubeen Garg.

The Nikhil Asom Samajwadi Janaganatantrik Ganaswaraj Party and the Indian Patriotic Federation Socialist (IPFS) jointly submitted separate memoranda to the District Commissioner of Sivasagar and the Chairperson of Sivasagar Municipal Board on Thursday. The memoranda were handed over by Pranjal Rajguru, State Chief Coordinator of the Ganaswaraj Party and senior journalist, on behalf of the organizations.

In the memoranda, Rajguru stated that Zubeen Garg, through his art and ideology, embodied progressive, socialist and humanitarian values that resonated deeply with the people and the nation. Therefore, to honour his lasting contribution, it was proposed that a public road in Sivasagar town be formally named after Zubeen Garg.

The organizations specifically suggested naming the road starting from the embankment near the Dikhow river at Amguri ghat, passing through Amolapatty, Thanamukh cremation ground, and Shri Shri Hanuman Mandir, up to Darbar Field Tiniali as ‘Zubeen Garg Path.’ The proposal was originally adopted on November 1, and has now been officially submitted through the memoranda.

According to Rajguru, the initiative has gained widespread public support. Alongside the citizens of Sivasagar, the Marwari community of the town has also extended their backing to the move. Members of the Marwari society have further expressed willingness to assist in beautifying the proposed road stretch by planting Nahar trees, installing street lights, and maintaining cleanliness along the banks of the Dikhow river, aiming to transform the area into a pleasant and attractive public space.

Also Read: Assam: Dhekiajuli’s new auditorium to be named ‘Zubeen Garg Auditorium’