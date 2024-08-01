Farewell Felicitation Accorded to Retiring Bogolijan Gaon Panchayat Secretary Brojen Sarmah

LAKHIMPUR: The employees of the Bogolijan Gaon Panchayat (GP), other officials of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department under Lakhimpur district, including the local people of Bogolijan area accorded farewell felicitation to the aforementioned GP secretary Brojen Sarmah in a befitting manner on the occasion of his retirement on Wednesday. In this connection, a public meeting was organized in the GP conference hall. The meeting commenced with social worker-cum-cultural activist Bikash Tanuli in the chair. Attending the meeting as guests of honour, former GP presidents Anila Pawe Morang and Minara Begum, Lakhimpur Development Block assistant engineer Jugal Hazarika, Lakhimpur district unit All Assam Gaon Panchayat Secretary Association president Surya Kumar Borah delivered lecture on service life of Brojen Sarmah. The employees, ward members of the GP and several local citizens also spoke on the occasion appreciating the retired GP secretary by recollecting the experiences they had while working with him. Journalist-writer Ranjit Kakati graced the occasion as distinguished guests and delivered lecture. In the meeting, the GP employees, Lakhimpur Development Block GP Secretary unit, Lakhimpur district unit All Assam GP Secretary Association, central committee of the All Assam GP Secretary Association, local people felicitated Brojen Sarmah with gamosa, chelleng sador, bundle of books, safura, citation and other mementos. Speaking on the occasion, the retired GP secretary ruminated sweet and sour memories of his 31-year long service life and expressed thanks and gratitude to all concerned.

Also Read: Mortal Remains of Adivasi students’ Leader Binod Dhan of Lakhimpur District Cremated Amidst Mourning

Also watch: