Farewell held for retiring livestock inspector Harka Bahadur Pradhan in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: A farewell was accorded to Harka Bahadur Pradhan, a retiring Livestock Inspector of the Udalguri AH & Veterinary Office, on Saturday. Pradhan superannuated on September 30. He was felicitated with a gamosa, chelleng, xorai, and a set of books. On the occasion, an open meeting was organized with officials and staff, presided over by Dr. Nagen Ch. Kalita, District Veterinary Officer of the Udalguri AH & Veterinary Office.

The event began with a welcome speech delivered by veterinary official Shankar Rajbangshi. Journalist Arun Sarma graced the occasion as the chief guest. The outgoing Livestock Inspector, Pradhan, also spoke on the occasion, sharing his work experiences and reflections on the social environment over the past 25 years of his service.

Several noted persons, including Dr. Rupam Boro, SDVO of the Bhergaon Sub-Divisional AH & Veterinary Office, and Dr. Ritam Hazarika, attended the programme.

Also Read: Kamargaon College bids farewell to Vice-Principal Dr Niru Das

Also Watch: