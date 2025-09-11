Kamargaon College bids farewell to Vice-Principal Dr Niru Das

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A grand farewell felicitation was accorded on Wednesday at Kamargaon to the recently retired Vice-Principal of Kamargaon College, Dr Niru Das. The function was held under the presidency of Principal Dr Gautam Kumar Saikia.

After serving in the teaching profession for a long span of 33 years, Dr Niru Das, who retired recently, was warmly felicitated by the teaching fraternity, office staff, alumni association, student union, teachers, and well-wishers of the college. The meeting was anchored by Teachers’ Association Secretary Dr Dipshikha Kalita.

