Udalguri puja committee felicitates veteran Sukanyani Ojapali artistes

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a rare gesture of cultural recognition, the Erabari Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee, under Udalguri district honoured four veteran exponents of Sukanyani Ojapali, a centuries-old folk tradition of Assam now struggling for survival.

The artistes, Shambhuram Deka, Kularam Deka, and Haliram Deka of Garubandha, along with Robiram Deka of Kathpuri, have been representing Udalguri district for over 42 years at cultural platforms across Assam, bringing glory and pride to their native region.

This was the first time they received formal felicitation at the community puja celebrations. Each artiste was presented with a felicitation plaque, a phulam gamocha, and an anga bastra of Goddess Durga.

Organizers said that the initiative was aimed at inspiring the younger generation to connect with their folk heritage. “These artistes are the custodians of a living tradition. Their tireless effort in sustaining Sukanyani Ojapali deserves not just community honour, but institutional support,” a committee member remarked.

In a parallel appeal, the Udalguri District Conscious Citizens’ Forum and the Orang Journalists’ Association urged the Assam Government to introduce a dedicated pension scheme for folk artistes, ensuring their financial security and encouraging the preservation of endangered cultural practices.

Also Read: Gandhi Jayanti celebrated in Udalguri with solemnity and call for Non-Violence

Also Watch: