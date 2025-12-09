Farmer killed, six children injured in wild animal attacks in Boko

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: A tragic incident unfolded late on Sunday night at Mouchoa village under Hahim in Boko, where a wild elephant attack claimed the life of a farmer.

According to local sources, the victim, identified as Ranjit Rabha (65 years) of Mouchoa village, was guarding his paddy field around midnight when a wild elephant suddenly charged at him. He died instantly at the spot. Following the incident, forest officials from the Bondapara Range Office and police personnel from Hahim rushed to the site and recovered the body.

In a separate shocking development, panic gripped villagers of Ghoramara under the Chamaria Constituency on Monday morning after a rabid fox attacked several children. Reports confirm that six minors sustained serious injuries in the attack. Among them are Hafiza Khatun (3 years), daughter of Hakim Ali of Ghoramara, and Amirul Ali (6 years), son of Abul Kalam Azad of Manjuribil. The injured children were immediately admitted to the Goraimari Community Health Centre, though Hafiza Khatun had to be referred to Guwahati Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

The sudden fox menace has left the entire region in a state of fear, with residents expressing grave concern over the safety of children and demanding urgent intervention from authorities.

