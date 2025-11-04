Farmer training and seed distribution programme held at Namtemera village

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At Namtemera village under Rongamati mouza and Dusutimukh gaon panchayat of Bokakhat sub-division, a daylong workshop was organized on Monday by the All India Seed (Crop) Research Project of Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, in collaboration with the local farmers of Namtemera.

The training programme, initiated by young farmer Ivan Loing, was attended by Dr Mrinal Saikia, Associate Research Director and Nodal Officer of the All India Coordinated Seed (Crop) Research Project, AAU Jorhat, Dr Milon Jyoti Konwar, Scientist (Plant Pathology), AAU Jorhat, Dr Bharat Chandra Nath, Scientist, and Pranjal Bhuyan, Field Assistant of AAU. The experts interacted with the farmers and shared valuable insights.

Dr Mrinal Saikia discussed various aspects of high-quality seed production, seed certification, integrated nutrient management, and organic fertilizer application for seed treatment, emphasizing that farmers can become economically self-reliant through systematic seed production and marketing.

Dr Bharat Chandra Nath elaborated in detail on the scientific approaches for pest and disease management in mustard cultivation. Dr Milon Jyoti Konwar delivered a lecture on how seed production can be developed into a commercial enterprise.

As a part of the programme, the university distributed TS-38 mustard variety seeds, organic fertilizers, and chemical fertilizers sufficient for 100 bighas of land to the farmers of Namtemera village, with the aim of promoting quality seed production.

