Farmer trampled to death by wild elephant near India-Bhutan border in Tamulpur

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: A 48-year-old farmer was killed in a wild elephant attack near the India-Bhutan International Border area in Paharpur village at around 5 am on Wednesday morning. The area falls under Darangamela Police Outpost in Tamulpur district. The incident occurred in an Adivasi hamlet under Tamulpur Police Station when the farmer went to plough his field in the morning. According to eyewitnesses, the farmer tried to save his life by running away after spotting the wild elephant but failed. The police and the forest officials rushed to the spot after getting the information. The victim has been identified as Birsa Munda, son of Mangra Munda from the Adivasi community. His body was taken to the Mushalpur Hospital for a postmortem, police said. Furthermore, three boys from the Paharpur village were injured in the attack of the wild elephant. They were sent to hospital for treatment. The local people demanded proper fencing around the border area and compensation to the family of the victim.

Also Read: 30 km Solar fence secures 1,047 households from human-elephant conflict in Jorhat

Also Watch: