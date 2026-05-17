Farmers protest ‘no diesel in containers’ rule amid peak ploughing season in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At the beginning of the paddy cultivation season, farmers from villages in Kamargaon, Numaligarh, Mahura, and nearby areas are facing a severe crisis. According to a government policy, fuel depots have stopped supplying diesel in containers (gallons/cans). As a result, distress and frustration have spread among farmers in the region.

Farmers stated that at present, ploughing activities in the fields are being carried out extensively using tractors and power tillers. However, repeatedly bringing tractors or power tillers back from the fields to the fuel depot for refuelling is extremely inconvenient and time-consuming. Though the farmers requested a supply of diesel in containers for use in the fields, the depot authorities flatly refused.

“On one hand, the government is promoting modernization in agriculture by providing subsidized tractors and power tillers to farmers. But on the other hand, we are unable to plough our fields on time due to the shortage of diesel,” said an angry farmer.

The most noteworthy and surprising aspect, according to locals, is that while ordinary farmers are being denied even small quantities of diesel in containers on the grounds of regulations, large tea gardens are reportedly continuing to receive diesel supplies in bulk containers from the same depots. This alleged double standard and discriminatory behaviour by the depot authorities has sparked widespread resentment across the region.

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