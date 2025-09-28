Farmers suffer as Kuruwabahi Road remains neglected despite promises

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Dhansiri River, which has long played a vital role in the rural economy of Bokakhat subdivision, flows by the flood-affected Chinakan area of Kuruwabahi. A road in this locality has been causing prolonged hardship for local residents.

Though the road is only about 300 meters long, it holds great importance for farmers in this vast agricultural region. However, as the road is very narrow and turns muddy even after a single shower, the farmers have been facing difficulties for a long time.

Adding to the problem, the model beekeeping project Papumoni Honey Bee Apiary in Golaghat district is also accessible only through this road. Researchers, students, departmental officials, entrepreneurs, and customers who visit the project for field studies and other purposes have also suffered inconvenience due to the road’s poor condition.

It is worth noting that on December 28, 2023, Agriculture Minister and Bokakhat MLA Atul Bora visited the Papumoni Honey Bee Apiary and assured immediate steps to improve the road. However, that assurance has remained unfulfilled, as no action has been taken so far.

Earlier, between 2013 and 2018, when the Kuruwabahi Gaon Panchayat was under Congress control, locals were informed that work had been initiated to construct the road and ensure smooth transport. But the road was never built. Later, when the Panchayat came under BJP control from 2019 to 2024, no steps were taken either. As a result, the road continues to remain in deplorable condition.

Following the recent floods, the situation has worsened further. The affected residents have urged Agriculture Minister Atul Bora to take prompt action in the interest of farmers and to honor the promises he had earlier made.

