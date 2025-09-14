One seriously injured in road mishap at Demow Chariali

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A serious road accident occurred at Demow Chariali near NH-37 on Saturday morning, leaving one person critically injured. The injured has been identified as Narayan Nahotia, a daily wage earner. According to eyewitnesses, a Traveller vehicle named Darpan (registration no. AS 06 BC 2250) lost control and rammed into a roadside stall, Kartick Puchka and Chat Corner, causing the accident.

Nahotia, who was at the spot, sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to Demow Model Hospital at Konwar Dehingia for treatment.

Locals promptly alerted the Demow Police, following which traffic officials reached the site and took stock of the situation. Police sources confirmed that the driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, which has since been seized and kept at the Demow Police Station.

The incident narrowly avoided a larger tragedy as the Demow Sitala Mandir, situated behind the stall, escaped damage. Authorities confirmed that there were no passengers in the Traveller at the time of the accident.

