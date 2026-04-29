Maruti Van swept away by strong current in Kaliyoni River at Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A passenger Maruti van was swept away by the strong current of the Kaliyoni River in Assam’s Numaligarh on Tuesday, triggering concern among locals.

The incident occurred near the Kanaighat bridge under Numaligarh Police Station limits, where the vehicle had reportedly been parked along the riverbank. According to initial reports, the van suddenly slipped into the river and was carried a considerable distance by the powerful current.

Fortunately, no one was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, preventing any casualties.

Eyewitnesses said a large crowd gathered along the riverbank soon after the incident, watching as the vehicle drifted downstream. The exact circumstances leading to the van falling into the river remain unclear.

Local police, along with a rescue team, later launched an operation and successfully recovered the vehicle from the river.

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