Feedback Foundation, Dhubri Municipal Board (DMB) launch cleanliness drive in town

A CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Feedback Foundation Charitable Trust, in collaboration with the Dhubri Municipal Board (DMB), is organizing a cleanliness drive initiative aimed at improving sanitation and public hygiene in Dhubri town. One of the key components of the initiative is to maintain a safe and hygienic walking zone along Shanti Nagar for morning walkers.

The programme also focuses on creating awareness about health, hygiene, and waste segregation through visible action, beautifying the area by removing litter, and enhancing civic infrastructure by installing dustbins and signage to discourage littering.

Regular meetings are being held with Safai Mitras and Safai Sarthis of DMB in the presence of Piyush Kumar, Manager of Feedback Foundation, ward members, community mobilizers, and other DMB officials. These discussions are centred on strengthening waste management practices across the town.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Piyush Kumar said the team is emphasizing proper waste segregation at source, urging households to separate dry and wet waste before handing it over to collection staff. Safai Mitras are also being trained to motivate residents through door-to-door awareness campaigns and clear communication.

Kumar further informed that Pourasakhis have started collecting waste from commercial areas, where shopkeepers are being sensitized to keep dustbins in their shops and dispose of waste only through designated garbage collection vehicles.

Expressing optimism, Chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board, Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, said, “It is only a matter of time before Dhubri town looks clean, provided city dwellers cooperate with the men and women engaged by the Dhubri Municipal Board and the team of Feedback Foundation.”

Also Read: Dhubri Municipal Board launches visionary cleanliness drive to transform town