Female voters outnumber males across all four LACs in Udalguri District

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: Following the announcement of the election schedule in Assam, the district administration of Udalguri district has stepped up preparations to ensure a smooth and fair polling process across all four assembly constituencies of 45 Bhergaon, 46 Udalguri (ST), 47 Mazbat, and 48 Tangla LACs. According to the final electoral roll, the district has a total of 7,00,848 voters, comprising 3,44,446 males and 3,50,397 females. Notably, female voters outnumber male voters by 11,951. In all four assembly segments, women electors have a numerical edge over their male counterparts. The district also has five third-gender voters.

Assembly-wise figures show that 45 Bhergaon LAC has 1,60,183 voters, including 79,055 males and 81,128 females. The 46 Udalguri (ST) constituency has 1,69,205 voters, of which 83,741 are males and 85,464 females. In 47 Mazbat LAC, the electorate stands at 1,85,513 with 92,417 males and 93,096 female voters. Similarly, 48 Tangla LAC has 1,79,941 voters, comprising 89,232 males and 90,709 females.

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